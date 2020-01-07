Delegate: Put political differences aside

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, in his first annual address to Guam, urged other elected officials to put their political differences aside.

He also expressed support for the U.S. military buildup on Guam – provided there will be no additional taking of land from the local community – because China's expansions are "unrelenting."

“I urge everyone here to put aside partisan politics. Put aside personality politics. Put aside the politics of power and put into motion a massive opportunity that is ours to capture if we can just put the people of Guam first,” he said.

San Nicolas has been at odds with elected government officials within his Democratic Party leading up to and after the 2018 election, in which he unseated longtime Democratic Del. Madeleine Bordallo's longtime hold on Guam's lone delegate seat in Congress.

More recently, San Nicolas and the local Democratic leaders have not seen eye to eye on how to approach efforts toward paying war reparations to Guam victims of the Japanese occupation during World War II.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration have recently sped passage of legislation and enactment of a law that would pay war reparations through local legislative efforts.

San Nicolas saw this as an attempt to undermine his legislation, which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and awaits a vote in the U.S. Senate. His congressional bill would make a technical fix so that the U.S. Department of the Treasury can begin cutting checks to hundreds of war survivors whose claims have been vetted under the U.S. Justice Department’s Foreign Claims Settlement Commission.

In his address, standing in front of the governor and with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio seated close by, San Nicolas said local efforts to pay war reparations on Guam with the expectation of federal reimbursement will fail.

“Members of Congress will scoff at the idea of expending federal monies to reimburse a single district’s choice to expend its own local funds, and no member of Congress will support such an undertaking as it would open the door for every single state and every single district to try to angle federal reimbursements for their own spending decisions,” San Nicolas said.

He added: “Setting aside an additional $14 million in local funds for a local war claims plan is admirable, but it just presents an unnecessary risk to the current process, and it is money that will very likely never be reimbursed federally.”

Local money can go to land program

“Instead, let’s work together to get H.R. 1365 passed," San Nicolas said, "and today I would like to ask us to work together: If there is $14 million in excess local funds available, a grand purpose to address thousands of our people and decades of disappointment would be to pour that local money into surveying lands in the Chamorro Land Trust and get the lands to the 9,000-plus of our people and their families who have been waiting, and dying, for almost 25 years.

"This will finally help our people settle; it will address stifling rental prices by unlocking land access and increasing housing inventory; it will bolster money for education by generating nearly half a million dollars in new property taxes every year; and most importantly, it will be our local government keeping our word to our local people. Let the feds pay for the war claims the feds owe with federal Section 30 money, and let's use our local funds to make good on what we owe to our local people waiting for their Chamorro Land Trust lands.”

China’s influence

San Nicolas touched on China’s growing global influence.

“Recently, the Pacific nations of Kiribati and the Solomon Islands have formally established allegiances with China, who is following the World War II road map of imperial Japan, and have in that vein begun making very strong overtures to the state government of Chuuk,” San Nicolas said. “While we have little control here on Guam with respect to what happens in other countries, our role in Micronesia demands of us to be leaders in the fight against soft power pervasiveness intended to shift spheres of influence.”

He later added: “With China following the footprint of imperial Japan in its expansion into the Pacific, the historical significance of Guam during WWII is destined to see a resurgence in the years ahead. Inadequate defenses on our island in 1941 left us vulnerable to attack."

Guam was not just attacked in World War II because it's a U.S. territory, rather, Guam's strategic location commands that "any belligerent power pressing forward into this region include Guam in its list of targets," he said.

He added: "If we are freely associated with another country, if we are independent, or even if we are a state, no political status will protect us from the tyranny of geography that will have us surely on the list of areas to occupy during times of war.

“With that reality, we must – in the context of a net-zero policy of no additional land acquisition by the U.S. military – equally acknowledge that more defense presence, and more military power, will ensure that we are able to protect and defend 100% of this land that we call home, and project that power in defense of our brothers and sisters of the COFA states.

"In that respect, I have continued to strongly support the United States military realignment strategy of forces to Guam, not only for the economics that has also been a narrative we have heard, but more so for the sake of security from Chinese expansion that is real and unrelenting. Folks, I have seen in top secret briefings the force projections: China is not messing around.”

Supplemental security income

San Nicolas talked about his efforts to move H.R. 208 – a bill to extend supplemental security income to all eligible recipients on Guam. SSI provides cash to eligible recipients and their caretakers who have disabilities that make it difficult for them to get jobs.

“My son Kaleb, who is now 12 years old, is at home with his auntie Faith and sister Keke and likely will be watching this when he wakes up in the morning," San Nicolas said. "Kaleb has autism, and while our family does everything we can to support him and his development, his circumstances have nonetheless been a tremendous eye-opener to the need for us to have SSI for our people on Guam who need it."

Compact reimbursements

San Nicolas said he’s trying to get more reimbursements for Guam as host of regional migrants under the United States’ Compact of Free Association with the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands.

“Current Compact-impact resources in 2019 amounted to just $819 per Compact citizen on Guam, which is grossly inadequate if our cost to educate is $9,186 per student, or our cost to provide government health care is $2,995 per patient, or our cost for the earned income tax credit – EITC – which is paid to those who work but earn below a certain threshold, is $2,800 on a per-citizen basis.”

Ethics investigation

San Nicolas didn't address the House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations of misspent campaign funds and his alleged affair with someone he hired on his congressional staff.

He did make references to his faith, citing from Epiphany in scripture.

"So, too, in our own imperfections shall we seek to work this Ministry, that the perfect may not be the enemy of the good," San Nicolas said.

Helping veterans

San Nicolas described his office’s efforts to help military veterans as well.

In speaking with many veterans, San Nicolas said, “it became very apparent that the source of much of their frustration originates from the struggle to get approval for or access to benefits and designations necessary for them to avail of programs to support their livelihoods and health care needs.”

“The bottleneck we have identified starts at the very beginning of the process, with many veterans struggling to figure out how to navigate the system on their own, what the parameters are that they need to meet, and what the best channels are to get the results they are looking for.”

Doing away with ‘sad fatalism’

San Nicolas also rejected previous notions that Guam’s lone delegate is very limited in what the role can do in Congress and that Guam is inconsequential.

“Nowhere is it more evident than in the disbelief expressed at the onset of many undertakings: ‘This isn’t going to pass committee; this isn’t going to pass the House; this isn’t going to be taken up by the Senate; the loss of seniority is going to cost us dearly; we are going to start from the bottom and it will take us forever to make an impact' ... a sad fatalism that has seen itself repeat over and over and over."

San Nicolas said he set his sights higher, “pursuing the highest available seat we could pursue in the highest-ranking committee we thought we could attain.”

He said he gained a seat on the A-list House Financial Services Committee.

“This is the first time that Guam has had a seat on any ‘A-List’ committee,” he said.