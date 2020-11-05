Delegate race enters runoff

The race to become Guam's next delegate to Congress is beginning to heat up as two Democratic candidates jockey for the position in a runoff election.

The highest vote-getter, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas, had asked his opponent, fellow Democrat and former Del. Robert Underwood, to consider a "gentlemen's withdrawal" from a runoff, only to be denied and told that voters are seeking new leadership.

The Democratic Party, meanwhile, has dug its heels behind the runoff election process rather than join San Nicolas in asking Underwood to step down.

The congressional race this election failed to produce a winner. No one obtained the 50%-plus-one vote majority needed to win the congressional seat outright.

San Nicolas received 13,000 votes or 45.9% of the 28,293 votes cast in the congressional race.

Underwood received 9,300 or 32.87% of the votes.

Republican William "Wil" Castro received 5,942 or 21% of the votes.

The runoff is now set to take place on Nov. 17.

San Nicolas had hoped to avoid a runoff altogether, publicly asking Underwood to consider bowing out of the race.

"I would like to extend a sincere olive branch to Congressman Underwood, and appeal to his humanity to consider a gentleman's withdrawal from a runoff election," San Nicolas stated. "It is not against the law for him to withdraw, and it is the right thing to do for our people."

San Nicolas also said resources are strained and COVID-19 cases are spiking, presenting more of a risk than when the primary was canceled months ago.

"This is an opportunity for us to really come together for our people and put them before politics, and I humbly appeal for his consideration," San Nicolas added.

In response, Underwood said that San Nicolas, by making his appeal, was requesting that they "ignore the will of 54% of voters who seek a new direction in leadership."

"On Nov. 3, 15,293 voters or 54% of the total voted for someone other than him. For these reasons, if San Nicolas is unwilling to listen to his constituency, then he should reconsider whether he is qualified to represent the majority of our people in Congress," Underwood stated.

Democratic Party wants runoff

Chirag Bhojwani, executive director of the Democratic Party of Guam, issued a statement on behalf of the party, standing firm behind the runoff election process.

"The Organic Act is clear: 'If no candidate receives such majority, on the 14th day following such election, a runoff election shall be held between the candidates receiving the highest and the second-highest number of votes cast for the office of delegate,'" Bhojwani said. "We respect the election process and we are confident in the (Guam Election Commission's) ability to uphold the law."

'Pressure off my shoulders'

Meanwhile, Castro, the lone Republican candidate, said he was not disappointed for having sought the congressional seat. He said he's most proud of running a clean grassroots campaign this election as he wanted to set an example for his children and others, and that no one can take that away from him.

"I am grateful. I feel a lot of pressure off my shoulders. ... I woke up with a sense of 'wow.' Not 'wow' as in defeat, but 'wow' in terms of what an amazing experience. I wasn't disappointed at all, to be frank,” he said Wednesday morning, after the election Tuesday.

But while he is no longer able to claim the seat, Castro also said it was obvious a runoff would take place in the three-way race for delegate, and that this presents a clean slate for voters to judge the candidates with fresh eyes.

"For now, I'm not taking a position of endorsement. What I am going to do is catch up on my rest," he added.