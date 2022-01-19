Delegate raises questions about 'peculiar' approach to lease land for new hospital

Guam’s lone delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives is seeking answers from Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on how her administration intends to use land being eyed for a new hospital and health care complex.

"This letter to the governor is the beginning of our inquiries locally and federally on the peculiar approach being undertaken to lease lands that appear to qualify for outright return," Del. Michael San Nicolas stated in a release. He questioned why the parcel of land identified for the project looks like it will be leased from the U.S. Navy, rather than asking the military for an outright transfer of ownership of the property to the government of Guam and ultimately to ancestral landowners.

The administration is in negotiations for a long-term agreement for the property with the military for the area near Eagles Field in Mangilao, which the delegate says in an indication it would be “ripe” for designation as excess land on the Navy's inventory which should be returned to Guam.

“In fact, in the attached letter from the Secretary of the Navy dated Jan. 15, 2021 it appears to indicate a willingness to return parcels for the purposes of constructing a medical complex, though it is unclear to my office at this time whether these referenced align with those you intend to lease. Please clarify,” he wrote to Leon Guerrero.

The delegate is looking for answers to several direct questions he penned to the governor. He asked:

• Has your office petitioned the Secretary of the Navy for the parcels of interest for a new hospital to be returned?

• Why are you pursuing a lease of these lands when federal statute provides a mechanism for the outright return of these lands?

• Is the intent of a lease meant to circumvent local law that would require just compensation to original landowners for the use of said property?

Emmanuel T. Cruz has publicly pleaded for the governor to facilitate the return of the land to ancestral owners, which includes his and other families. He has also asked Leon Guerrero not to “circumvent” the process of the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission, which was created to return lands taken from previous owners, or compensate them for returned lands the local government intends on using.

San Nicolas argued it is not in the best interest of Guam’s people “to undertake a multi-hundred-million-dollar hospital investment in a leasehold that could be similarly made with full ownership.”

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's communications director, provided a brief reaction to the letter, but told The Guam Daily Post that Adelup will formally respond in writing to San Nicolas.

"Eagle’s Field is not excess land but the military recognizes the mutual benefit of a hospital and is willing to entertain the possibility of a lease," she said.

The delegate has copied both the island’s senators and attorney general, to ensure “due diligence.”

San Nicolas wrote, in part: “it would likely be of serious concern to the federal government if it was a party to a willful transaction intended to circumvent local statutes mandating just compensation to original landowners for lands deemed in excess.”

