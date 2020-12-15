Congressman Michael San Nicolas has recommended to the incoming Biden-Harris administration Guam's retired Brig. Gen. Roderick Leon Guerrero as deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs and Shelly Vargas Calvo as U.S. ambassador to the Philippines.

"General Leon Guerrero brings to the office an extensive background of service and achievement for Guam and the United States, with a stellar reputation culminating as the adjutant general of the Guam National Guard," San Nicolas stated. Leon Guerrero is a lifetime member of both the National Guard Association of the United States and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and in 2020 was inducted into the Cadet Command Hall of Fame in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

San Nicolas touted "Shelly Calvo's Filipino-American heritage, extensive networks in domestic and international Filipino organizations, along with business and philanthropic success in both Guam and the Philippines make her an ideal candidate to reinvigorate Philippine-American diplomacy." San Nicolas described Calvo as an "entrepreneur, having established multiple small businesses and international businesses on Guam and between the Philippines."

"Calvo has established multiple channels throughout the Philippines and Guam that would greatly enhance the complex diplomatic mission of the United States in the Philippines," San Nicolas added.