Delegate: Reduced-hour unemployment benefits will be paid retroactively

Reduced-hour unemployment benefits will be paid retroactively, announced Del. Michael San Nicolas this morning, following a clarification from the U.S. Department of Labor.

In guidance issued Feb. 25, 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor has clarified that reduced hours workers shall be eligible for PUA/FPUC and eligible for accumulated retroactive payments therefrom, San Nicolas stated.

"The support of our congressional colleagues and the prioritization of the Biden Administration to ensure policy implementation aligns with statute has prevailed today," said San Nicolas. "As we have repeatedly asserted this was not a problem with the law as so alleged, but a problem in interpretation, and we are grateful to the Biden Administration for providing clarity in the midst of confusion," San Nicolas continued. "We can now all rest easy that our reduced hours workers will continue to receive the support they need as they work however they can to contribute to the opening of our economy, and the needs of their families and loved ones. God Bless," San Nicolas said.

This is a developing story.