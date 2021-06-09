The INVEST Act is expected to bring millions into Guam for transportation and infrastructure-related projects and Del. Michael San Nicolas has requested a direct investment of $20 million for bus shelters throughout the island, according to a statement from the delegate.

"In working with (Guam Regional Transit Authority) Director Cel Babauta, we identified the need to expand the bus shelter realities from just 10 currently being used to service the entire island, and further seek to invest in actual shelters that are climatized and comfortable for our people to want to use," San Nicolas stated.

"This direct investment on top of additional grants and programmatic increases for a larger bus fleet and fleet management facilities and technologies are going to deliver for our people a public transportation system we can all be proud of and our community sorely needs," he added.

The delegate said mobilizing Guam's workforce and economy, and making the entire island affordably accessible to visitors "is going to be positively transformative."

