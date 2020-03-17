Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas has called for the military leadership on Guam to "restore equitable weekday access to bases for Guardsmen, Reservists, and veterans."

San Nicolas issued the statement after the Navy and Air Force bases on the island limited access on weekdays to commissary and base exchange stores only to active-duty troops and National Guard and Reservists who have been activated federally to military duty.

Access to Guard members, Reservists and veterans is now limited to weekends if they haven't been activated.

The changes are part of the military's efforts to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

San Nicolas stated the move doesn't make sense because the limitation will only lead to pent-up demand on weekends.

The military's plan should be "more inclusive and less divisive," he stated.

He urged the military leadership to get additional USDA aid to stock up on essential items so that some troops will not be denied access on certain days.

In a letter to the commander of Joint Region Marianas, Admiral John Menoni, San Nicolas pressed for a reconsideration of the recently announced access limitations.

"If we can come together during a domestic crisis, we surely will stand shoulder to shoulder in the face of a foreign one, and it is in these times that such goodwill can be fostered," San Nicolas added.

San Nicolas highlighted the shared sacrifice during deployments of local Guardsmen, Reservists, and veterans, and further highlighted the need to showcase base stability and consistency rather than perceived exclusion and abandonment.

"This is a chance for our military to showcase that they are here alongside the community when times are tough, and that speaks volumes when the time comes for us to have faith in the face of foreign military threats," San Nicolas added. "I am confident a better plan that is more inclusive and less divisive will be developed in place of the current circumstances - the admiral and base leadership are good people."