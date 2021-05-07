Guam’s delegate to the House of Representatives is concerned that local officials are reducing local funding for education because federal money has been made available to them for the pandemic.

The Guam Department of Education will receive nearly $287 million as part of critical aid provided in the American Rescue Plan.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairman of the legislative committee on appropriations, responded that senators have to create a budget that addresses the needs of the Guam Department of Education as well as the rest of the government. Additionally, the budget discussions do have to take into consideration the federal funding received, much of which is aimed at ensuring schools are safe and students’ needs are provided for as they look to reopen classrooms in the coming school year.

“If Congressman (Michael) San Nicolas is saying we need to fund them as much as possible, then yes, I agree with that,” San Agustin said. “But not 100% of what they’re asking for (because) DOE is asking for $375 million of the general fund’s $757 million. What do we have left? How are we going to run the police department … and public health?”

San Nicolas said the political mantra is often about making education a priority “all the while underfunding primary and post-secondary education routinely.”

"Now that we have significant federal funding on top of our initial local commitments we can no longer use the lack of resources as an excuse, nor should we all of a sudden turn our backs on education at a time when we should be putting our best foot forward," San Nicolas stated.

"We are in direct communication with our education leaders, working with them to expand opportunities we never had before, and we encourage Chairman San Agustin to protect our local education funding for the sake of our future, our educators, and our school children.”

San Nicolas noted that GDOE is “routinely underfunded” and that has “led to serious shortcomings in our teaching and learning environments with deferred maintenance, and the risk of failure to comply with Public Law 28-45, ‘Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Public Education Act.’”

He said GDOE students have historically gone without textbooks or even toilet paper.

“Our University of Guam students have further seen unyielding tuition increases, and our Guam Community College has had to forgo opportunities to expand with local funding, just to try to keep things operating,” San Nicolas stated.

Balancing the needs of all agencies

San Agustin acknowledged that GDOE doesn’t typically get all the money it requests, but noted the request is typically a large portion of the entire budget for the government.

GDOE submitted a $373 million budget request for fiscal 2022, which starts on Oct. 1. It has a similar request last year but was only appropriated $208 million.

“The average is always somewhere over $200 million and they survived,” San Agustin said. “Sure they didn’t get their textbooks before but what are they able to do now like fix the schools?”

He said a question that needs to be asked of GDOE is “are they doing what they’re supposed to do?”

“This is the third round of federal money they’ve got to make schools safe … and make sure they’re able to open up?” San Agustin said.

San Agustin, who is a former member of the Guam Education Board, said a number of the deferred maintenance items that were noted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers more than 10 years ago haven’t all been addressed, however, the federal funding related to the pandemic does have some overlap. The Army Corps of Engineers' list of needed repairs had an overall value of near $100 million.

Among those issues were fixing water fountains and restrooms, said San Agustin.

“Did they replace the old water fountains that we never could get enough money to fix?” he said. “Are they ordering enough textbooks and computers because of (remote) learning?”

San Agustin said he will work with his colleagues at the Legislature, the heads of GCC, UOG, the charter schools and other stakeholders to determine the appropriations for education and other government operations.