Delegate San Nicolas ‘seriously considering’ run for governor

Guam’s delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives has announced his intention to run for governor of Guam during next year’s gubernatorial election.

“We are seriously considering it,” said Del. Michael San Nicolas during the Guam Chamber of Commerce meeting held virtually on Wednesday. “I am not saying this in my official capacity as a congressman. I am answering a question from a constituent. We are not campaigning at this time. But, it is a question relative to me being on a call with all of you. It’s definitely a consideration.”

San Nicolas spoke about the ongoing pandemic relief efforts being done in nation’s capital.

He didn’t specifically point any blame toward the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, but he made his point clear that the island is faced with a significant problem when it comes to leadership decisions made throughout the pandemic.

The government of Guam has received more than $2 billion in financial assistance from the federal government since the pandemic began last year.

'An execution problem'

“We provided significant resources over these last two years and there is just a serious need for us to be able to plan and execute. We have an execution problem. For many years, for decades, we’ve always been told there’s a resource problem: 'Oh, we can’t do it cause no money. Oh, we can’t do it cause no funding. Oh, we can’t lower taxes cause we need the money for this or they are doing that.' We took the money excuse off the table and we revealed behind the curtain that we have a serious execution problem. This isn’t necessarily targeted at any one individual or one administration, but it’s the reality that’s in front of us,” he said. “We are going to provide the solution. We are going to be the ones to deliver on the outcome or we are going to communicate very plainly why we cannot. That’s something I think we have demonstrated in these last couple of years, as difficult as it has been, but the situation on Guam at this point is not a resource problem, it’s an execution problem, it’s a consistency problem, it’s an inability for us to be able to plan ahead and it’s a crisis of confidence."

A 'crisis of confidence'

“It’s a serious crisis of confidence because we don’t know if three months from now or 30 days from now we are going to close the schools or going to open them. Are we going to hit a vaccine milestone and be able to plan for the next fiscal year, or are we all of a sudden going to target the unvaccinated? Is the coin going to flip tomorrow and turn out to be heads or is it going to turn out to be tails? Between all of that, when we say where are we going to spend a dollar and we say I don’t know because I might spend it here or there. There is absolutely no sense of direction and no sense of planning and there is no competence, and that’s not an environment that anybody can thrive in – no matter how many resources you make available.”

The former senator said his team is keeping a close eye on the activity happening on Guam before he makes a final decision to move his elected office back to the island.

“We are observing all of that. We are observing it very objectively. We are not approaching this in any way from a position of winning or losing. It’s about where the need is. I am hoping these kinds of conversations can communicate effectively to those who are coming up short that this is what you need to stop doing and this is what you need to fix if you don’t want to be dealing with those kinds of electoral realities in the next nine months. Because quite frankly, that kind of an undertaking is not easy,” he said.

If the administration is listening, 'stop the uncertainty'

“I am hoping that if the current administration is listening, don’t put us in that situation. Stop the uncertainty and get the resources out to the people. Get that relief money out to the community. Get the businesses the support they need. Get that GRT to come down even if it’s a (fraction) but at least show good faith. We cannot be blind and tone-deaf to the situation that everyone is dealing with. So yeah, we are definitely considering it and we are hoping things change between now and then.”