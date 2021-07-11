With the clock ticking towards the end of the fiscal year, a Congressional committee is expected to provide, as soon as next week, a bi-partisan solution to Medicaid funding issues that could effect healthcare for thousands of Guamanians.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said the Energy and Commerce Committee will be announcing a solution to the impending expiration of expanded Medicaid coverage for Guam.

"We are thankful for the engagement and support of the Energy and Commerce Committee for our ongoing Medicaid concerns, which we anticipate will be met over the coming 8 years, with an annual 83% federal match and 130 million dollar annual federal funding pool," San Nicolas said.

"This is in line with our advocacy and a major step towards full Medicaid parity, bringing our expanded federal matching and funding into a full cumulative decade. With a bi-partisan effort supported by our Territories we anticipate smooth passage of this legislation into law, an aversion of the Medicaid Cliff, and a sustained improvement in the ability of the Government of Guam to provide expanded healthcare to our community."

Officials with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, as well as the Guam Memorial Hospital, have been watching the expiration of expanded Medicaid assistance as they map out their budgetary needs for the next fiscal year.

The federal government covers a certain share of Medicaid expenses based on the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage for the state or territory.

The FMAP for Guam has fluctuated but has been 55% in the past, meaning the local government needed to put up a 45% share to get the federal government to cover the rest.

In fiscal year 2019, Congress raised the FMAP to 100%. In fiscal 2020 and 2021, the FMAP was set to 83% and then to about 89%, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the island's Medicaid cap was lifted to about $130 million for fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

About $122 million of federal funding was spent out of Medicaid in fiscal 2020, while Guam spent only $12 million.

But these expansions last up to Sept. 30, which is the end of this fiscal year, and DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin during budget hearings with the Guam Legislature in May voiced concerns that Congress had not set any additional funding after fiscal year 2021.

This means that for fiscal 2022, Guam is expected to revert to a prior Medicaid cap of about $19 million to $20 million, and a match of 55% for Guam's 45%.

DPHSS officials, along with the administration and the Legislature, need to know the amount needed to match Medicaid federal funds. That's difficult if they don't know the percent of Guam's required match.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas also has shared concerns with lawmakers that if the Medicaid FMAP goes back to a 55% and 45% cost share come Sept. 30, then it will have a significant impact on Medicaid reimbursements to GMH.

Both agencies submitted budgets for the upcoming fiscal year that rely heavily on federal sources.