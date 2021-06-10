Guam to be homeport for another submarine

LEAVING HAWAII: On Feb. 12, the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii for a regularly-scheduled six-month, Indo-Pacific deployment, according to the Navy. Courtesy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro, U.S. Navy

The fast-attack submarine USS Springfield will join other submarines that are homeported on Guam, according to Guam's delegate in Congress.

"We welcome our newest homeported submarine to Naval Base Guam, enhancing our forward deployment and deterrence, and increasing our on-island submarine capability to five vessels," said Del. Michael San Nicolas in a press release. "We continue to strengthen our home and national defenses with these enhanced capabilities, and welcome our sailors and their families who make us the safest paradise in the world."

The USS Springfield's Guam arrival followed the departure of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka which changed its homeport from Guam to Hawaii in January. The USS Topeka was homeported on Guam beginning in 2015.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you