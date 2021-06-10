The fast-attack submarine USS Springfield will join other submarines that are homeported on Guam, according to Guam's delegate in Congress.

"We welcome our newest homeported submarine to Naval Base Guam, enhancing our forward deployment and deterrence, and increasing our on-island submarine capability to five vessels," said Del. Michael San Nicolas in a press release. "We continue to strengthen our home and national defenses with these enhanced capabilities, and welcome our sailors and their families who make us the safest paradise in the world."

The USS Springfield's Guam arrival followed the departure of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka which changed its homeport from Guam to Hawaii in January. The USS Topeka was homeported on Guam beginning in 2015.