Del. James Moylan was selected to be the co-chair of the U.S.-Philippines Friendship Caucus in Congress to focus on issues mutually beneficial to Guam and the Philippines.

On Tuesday, a news release issued by Moylan's office announced the island's delegate in the House of Representatives would be the co-chair of the bipartisan U.S.-Philippines Friendship Caucus, along with Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia.

The primary objective of the caucus is to address issues of mutual benefit to the U.S. and the Philippines.

Moylan will advocate for a Guam-only visa waiver for Philippine citizens, Medicare portability, The Filipino Veterans Fairness Act and furthering opportunities for H-1B visas for medical professionals, his office said in the release. The delegate also will be seek support from the caucus in extending the H-2B visa program.

"Our office is committed to setting the path to allow for Medicare portability, to allow those who retire on island and seek to relocate to the Philippines to be able to access Medicare," Moylan said in the release. "Guam also joins the nation in facing shortages of medical professionals, and advocating for a simplified process to secure H-1B visas would also be an issue I will be bringing to the forefront."

Moylan's selection comes after meeting with Juan Miguel Zubiri, the president of the Philippine Senate, in July to discuss the issues.

"President Zubiri will be seeking support legislatively from his colleagues once the proposals are in place," the release stated.