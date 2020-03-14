Delegate skips March trip, urges mayors to apply for road grant

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas issued a statement Friday that he's holding off on returning to Guam "to prevent coronavirus spread."

With the recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., San Nicolas stated in a press release he has decided to forgo traveling to Guam this month and that he will evaluate future monthly travels.

"The last thing I want to do is expose our people to any coronavirus risk that I may be exposed to here in D.C., with Guam continuing to have no confirmed cases," said San Nicolas. He said he will coordinate closely with his Guam district office to ensure constituent needs continue to be met.

Letter to mayors

San Nicolas also on Friday announced he sent letters to each of Guam's mayors urging them to avail themselves of discretionary grant funding that could be used to repair village roads on Guam.

He said his office cannot write the grant application but can assist the mayors through the process.

The discretionary grant funding through the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, Program awards projects in rural areas. The minimum award size is $1 million, so mayors are urged to combine their grant requests, he said.

Up to $100 million is available per state or territory, San Nicolas said.

"Our village roads have been in a constant state of disrepair, and our people in the past have had their gas prices increased with liquid fuel tax increases to fund road repairs, while the taxes that go into that road repair fund get used all over the place," San Nicolas stated.