Delegate supports fuel cap bill, recommends higher fines

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas is proposing an increase to the fine fuel companies may face as part of proposed legislation that would cap fuel prices on Guam.

San Nicolas said Sen. Clynt Ridgell’s Bill 320-36 “is a valuable tool" that can help reduce costs for Guam as it works toward economic recovery in the face of inflating costs.

However, the proposed $1,000-per-day fine in the bill is insufficient to keep companies from exceeding the proposed cap, San Nicolas noted in his written testimony on the bill.

“Further, with approximately $250MM in fuel imported every year, this potential cost in fines is but a fraction of their annual earnings,” San Nicolas wrote. “In its place I suggest an excise tax on retail fuel profit margins on sums above a 30% markup to landed costs, at an excise rate of 110%, and rebating any such taxes to all taxpayers.

“This will effectively penalize excessive profiteering and fully prevent a passing of the cost onto liquid fuel consumers. Additionally, I suggest that liquid fuel retailers operating on Guam, as a condition of licensure to do business on Guam, shall cause their landed costs to be confidentially audited by the Department of Revenue and Taxation and Guam Public Auditor for the sole purpose of reconciling excise tax basis,” San Nicolas stated.

Bill 320, if passed, would make it “unlawful for any person or business to sell at wholesale or retail, automotive fuel products for more than the landed price of a gallon plus up to an additional twenty percent (20%),” according to the bill. If the bill passes, any company or individual whose prices exceed that amount would incur a daily fine of $1,000.

The Office of the Attorney General would be charged with tracking factors contributing to fuel prices to help determine when retailers exceed the price range. According to the language in the bill, the office will "collect data referencing the average of the effective prices reported for all of the daily postings of the previous month in the Platt’s Asia-Pacific Market scan, for Singapore cargoes, plus the ocean transportation cost, if additional.”

The Legislature recently passed Bill 295-36, which Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed into Public Law 36-105, temporarily reducing certain fuel taxes. That led to a drop of 19 cents per gallon in the price of regular-grade fuel, bringing the cost of a gallon down to $6.30 from what was a historic high of $6.49.

Ridgell, in response to the reduced taxes, said: “While they are making such massive profits, these oil and gasoline companies are now asking for tax breaks. This makes no sense. All it does is put more dollars in the pockets of Big Oil and less dollars in the pockets of the people.”

The price of gas has been rising to historic levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was then followed by Russia's war on Ukraine. In the last few weeks, prices across the nation have dropped in response, at least in part, to decreased demand. The increase in fuel costs also has exacerbated the increase in costs of other goods.

San Nicolas also commented on the temporary reduction in fuel taxes.

“Without the implementation of a profit cap on gasoline products sold on Guam, companies have realized profit margins far beyond the scope of fair and healthy industry standards to the detriment of our residents. Finally, without forward-thinking strategies to address this dynamic issue, alternative legislation that directs its attention toward fuel tax relief serves as a temporary Band-Aid that shifts the burden back onto the people to carry,” the delegate wrote in his testimony. “Namely, by offering tax cuts to businesses that presently impose skyrocketing markups for their own benefit, projected relief at the pump is both subject to the harsh reality of being short-lived and ultimately consequential for government operations with millions in unwarranted revenue shortfalls.”