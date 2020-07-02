Guam's congressman addressed a Senate committee to explain that Guam hasn't been treated fairly when it comes to the Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursement, Social Security Income benefits, and Compact of Free Association migrant issues the island faces in addition to the current pandemic.

Del. Michael San Nicolas testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

While the Congress has committed up to $1.5 billion to Guam in currently enacted legislation, in response to COVID-19, the committee wanted to hear what else was needed, a press release Wednesday from San Nicolas stated.

San Nicolas used the opportunity to mention parallels between the lack of EITC reimbursement and SSI benefits coverage on Guam, and as well as the inadequate COFA reimbursements and pre-existing health conditions that exacerbate the risks of COVID-19.

"Pre-existing conditions exacerbate risk factors," San Nicolas told the committee. San Nicolas noted that EITC remains an unfunded mandate for Guam. While states are reimbursed for this cost by the federal government, EITC is an obligation for GovGuam.

Additionally, SSI isn't applicable to Guam residents, even though Americans in other territories and states are able to utilize this benefit. But this may change soon.

A federal judge, last month, ruled that the denial of the Supplemental Security Income benefits for senior citizens or people with disabilities simply because they live on Guam is discriminatory and violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law's guarantees of equal protection.

San Nicolas also noted that the federal government's agreements with leaders of the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands allow citizens of those countries to come to Guam and while the federal government is supposed to reimburse the cost of hosting said citizens, reimbursement levels have fallen short by tens of millions of dollars each year.

GovGuam has been at a disadvantage in addressing the pandemic because its resources are tied up, San Nicolas stated.