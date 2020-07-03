Guam's congressman addressed a Senate committee to explain that Guam hasn't been treated fairly when it comes to the Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursement, Social Security Income benefits, and Compact of Free Association migrant issues the island faces in addition to the current pandemic.

Del. Michael San Nicolas testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

While Congress has committed up to $1.5 billion to Guam in currently enacted legislation, in response to COVID-19, the committee wanted to hear what else was needed, a press release Wednesday from San Nicolas stated.

San Nicolas used the opportunity to mention parallels between the lack of EITC reimbursement and SSI benefits coverage on Guam, as well as the inadequate COFA reimbursements and pre-existing health conditions that exacerbate the risks of COVID-19.

"Pre-existing conditions exacerbate risk factors," San Nicolas told the committee. San Nicolas noted that EITC remains an unfunded mandate for Guam. While states are reimbursed for this cost by the federal government, EITC is an obligation for GovGuam.

Additionally, SSI isn't applicable to Guam residents, even though Americans in other territories and states are able to utilize this benefit. But this may change soon.

A federal judge, last month, ruled that the denial of the Supplemental Security Income benefits for senior citizens or people with disabilities simply because they live on Guam is discriminatory and violates the U.S. Constitution and federal law's guarantees of equal protection.

San Nicolas also noted that the federal government's agreements with leaders of the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau and the Marshall Islands allow citizens of those countries to come to Guam and while the federal government is supposed to reimburse the cost of hosting said citizens, reimbursement levels have fallen short by tens of millions of dollars each year.

GovGuam has been at a disadvantage in addressing the pandemic because its resources are tied up, San Nicolas stated.

Faster tax refunds?

He also noted that through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Congress instructed the Treasury Secretary to seek the establishment of a facility that would support the market for borrowing by state, municipal, and territorial governments.

"Despite the clear and unambiguous inclusion of territorial governments in these instructions, the Federal Reserve’s Municipal Liquidity Facility initially announced on April 9 did not list territories among eligible issuers of debt," he stated. "Furthermore, despite earlier requests to correct the original announcement, the Fed’s subsequent announcement on April 27 significantly expanded the number of eligible issuers that the Municipal Liquidity Facility would support, but continued to exclude territorial governments."

Cities that need to borrow to meet COVID-19 expenses but fall under the Fed’s established population thresholds can at least turn to their respective state governments for relief, but territorial governments cannot. It is crucial that the intent of Congress in approving the CARES Act is fulfilled by clarifying that territories are eligible to participate in the municipal liquidity facility.

San Nicolas also expressed his appreciation to Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters who followed up in a recent hearing with Federal Reserve (FED) Chairman Jerome Powell about providing Guam and territories access to the Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF).

Accessing the MLF will enable Guam to pay out tax refunds much faster, by accessing liquidity from the FED in advance, and paying it back to the FED over time, San Nicolas stated.

"When we secure access to this facility we should see tens of millions in tax refund payments go out fairly quickly, and so many of our people need it," San Nicolas stated. "Hopefully we can secure this not only for these pandemic circumstances but as a regular process going forward, so our people no longer have to wait as long anymore to receive their tax refunds."