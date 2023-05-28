Delegate: United ticket prices may warrant congressional intervention

Guam Del. James Moylan is seeking more information on flights into and out of Guam, including the reasons behind "absurd" prices for United Airlines tickets in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

Two letters from Moylan were released by his office Sunday, one to United Airlines CEO and President John Kirby and the other to Guam International Airport Authority Executive Manager John Quinata.

In his letter to Kirby, the delegate took issue with current prices for flights to Guam, which he said ranged between $4,000 and $7,000.

"I am writing this letter to express my concerns with the absurd costs for one to travel to and from Guam, especially as we face the aftermath of major natural disaster in Guam, which will surely impact our economic activity in an adverse manner over the coming weeks and months," Moylan wrote in the letter to United.

He shared that in his search for a flight home, the lowest airfare he could get carried a price tag of more than $5,000.

Moylan said the airfare cost to Guam after Typhoon Mawar was the subject of Hawaii media coverage, and he questioned whether price gouging was occurring.

"In 2022, mainland flight would cost $2,500 to Guam and now those seats exceed $3,000. We need some answers because these types of fares will certainly warrant congressional intervention and review from the Guam Attorney General," Moylan stated in the letter to Kirby.

Although the nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives said he understood factors such as demand and supply impact airfare costs, he told United that the company needs "to show some compassion."

"Island residents should not be penalized with absurd costs to travel to and from Guam, which is exactly what's taking place," Moylan asserted in the letter.

He asked Kirby to take a look at the airfare costs and to work with him on a solution.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to United Airlines for a response to the letter and allegation of price gouging. A response was not received as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

When will flights resume?

In his letter to Quinata, the delegate requested a status update on the airport facility and a definite date for inbound and outbound travel to resume.

While GIAA announced the airport would be operational by the end of May, Moylan said he wanted to confirm that time frame with the head of the airport.

There have been "too many stories and theories circulating in the community" about when passenger flights will be back, the delegate wrote.

"While I understand that the scheduled date of May 31 as an opening was previously announced, our office would like to know if this is definite," Moylan asked Quinata.

The delegate is currently in Washington and was scheduled to be back on Guam Friday, but the flight was canceled as a result of the typhoon.

He said he could have been stuck in a connecting location like "hundreds of island residents who are stranded in either Hawaii or Narita on their return flight home to Guam.

"I, too, was one of the hundreds, if not thousands by now, whose flights to Guam was canceled. As of right now, I am scheduled to return home on Wednesday, but once again, just like the thousands of others, this may not be a guarantee," Moylan said in his letter to the GIAA executive manager.

Likewise, tourists who have traveled to Guam also have been stranded, waiting for the airport to reopen so they, too, can return home.

With the understanding that the reopening of GIAA is dependent on the recovery and repair efforts of facilities damaged by Typhoon Mawar, the Guam delegate offered assistance to the airport.

"If there is significant damage to the runway, gates, or within the facility, the community needs to know," Moylan wrote. "If the cleanup efforts or assessments lack the manpower, we may be able to work with the National Guard Bureau, as they are willing to assist with Guard units from other jurisdictions."

Videos of the airport terminal flooding were circulating online throughout the storm. Clearing the area of water was the first priority for airport teams, the Joint Information Center announced Thursday, according to Post files.

"Our airfield fared well. ... However, our terminal and passenger processing technical systems have been greatly affected by flooding on all floors of the terminal," Quinata stated at the time.

Moylan also noted that federal assistance can be sought, but the airport just needs to voice its needs.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Quinata for a response to the congressman's inquiry and offer for assistance, however, no response was available as of the time of publication.