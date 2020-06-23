Del. Michael San Nicolas has asked the Federal Reserve to reconsider its decision to exclude Guam and the other territories from accessing short-term borrowing to help meet the local government's cash flow needs.

On June 17, the House Committee on Financial Services held a hearing on monetary policy and the state of the economy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked why the law was not being followed as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act includes the territories in the Municipal Liquidity Facility, yet the Fed was excluding the territories from access to any funds.

The Fed did not list territories as eligible issuers of debt.

Powell stated the Fed is prohibited from lending to insolvent borrowers.

"Guam is not insolvent. The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands are not insolvent. Why are we excluding these territories?" asked San Nicolas. "What is the rationale for excluding them?"

In response, Powell said, "We're required to conclude that we're adequately secured, and we have not been able to come to the view that any of the territories would be able to borrow from us. I don't doubt the need for borrowing, but there are other programs that are better suited for serving the territories' needs."

Powell added the Fed also reviews the investment grade rating of all potential borrowers.

"I'm sorry that we disagree on this. I would just say that we're a provider of liquidity and those are the judgments that we've made," said Powell.

San Nicolas urged the Fed to reconsider its decision, saying territories are comprised significantly of minorities and the territories' tourism industries are critically strained and need access to this money, which would be used to meet cash-flow needs with extremely low interest rates.