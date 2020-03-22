Guam's delegate to Congress is urging Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to declare that the island is in a state of disaster, which would help Guam qualify for certain federal funding.

As of Saturday, only two states had made such a declaration for their jurisdictions, according to Del. Michael San Nicolas.

“The work to get every benefit for Guam is underway," said Carlo Branch, governor's policy director, regarding the delegate's request.

San Nicolas said a disaster status would "unlock" special Federal Emergency Management Agency and Small Business Administration aid.

"FEMA has a disaster unemployment assistance program that can provide resources to our people who have lost their jobs due to this crisis," San Nicolas said. "The SBA has disaster financing programs that can help businesses stay open to prevent more people from losing their jobs. ... Both of these disaster programs need the governor to initiate a disaster declaration for Guam so that the process can begin for subsequent federal recognition."

"I hope this happens soon – processes can take time and our people need help now," San Nicolas stated.

Bipartisanship

San Nicolas reached across the aisle to the Republican Party of Guam, which agreed to help. The bipartisan effort will focus on ensuring Guam is included in all assistance available for COVID-19 relief efforts.

In a letter to the leadership of Guam’s Republican party, San Nicolas noted that their cooperative effort helped assure the war claims legislation was passed by Congress. The war claims legislation, he said, will likely be signed into law by March 27.

“The House, Senate and administration have all in various circumstances indicated a desire to incorporate a per-citizen payment ranging from $1,000 per adult and $500 per child as part of the COVID-19 relief efforts," he stated.

He noted that discussions with the White House has indicated Guam will be included in COVID-19 relief packages.

“However, it is critical that the Republican-controlled Senate and White House also support our inclusion. As such, I once again seek the assistance of the Republican Party to secure this resource for our island should it come to fruition for the rest of the country,” he stated.

The Republican Party of Guam responded to San Nicolas’ letter, stating they will help.

“Just as we prioritized with HR 1365 and reaching out to GOP members of Congress to seek their support, we would certainly accept your request in providing the assistance to ensure that our island is included in any COVID-19 relief efforts, specifically with the discussions associated with per-citizen payments,” states the response letter, signed by former Sen. Tony Ada who chairs the Republican Party of Guam. “The economic recovery will certainly be timely, thus any efforts from the federal government would be most welcome and will take us steps forward.”