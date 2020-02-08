Delegate: War claims process can move forward in Senate

With the U.S. Senate's impeachment proceedings over, resulting in the acquittal of President Donald Trump, the Guam war claims legislation can now move forward.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said the suspension of action on House Resolution 1365 has been "lifted" and passage of the legislation is "soon expected."

The legislation offers a technical fix to the war reparations law that was passed during the Obama presidency. The legislation approved war reparations of $10,000, $12,000 or $15,000 for each victim on Guam who suffered Japanese atrocities in World War II.

While waiting for the technical fix, the local government passed legislation recently that paved the way for the payment of hundreds of adjudicated war claims.

The government of Guam used local funds in the interim and hopes to get federal government reimbursement through the passage of the congressional bill, which allows the U.S. Department of the Treasury to issue payments.

"Now that impeachment proceedings are concluded, we anticipate a strong Senate push to move legislation, and we are optimistic about the prospects of passage for H.R. 1365," San Nicolas said.

"Passage in February is very possible, and this along with a signature from President Trump will ensure that all remaining 1,800-plus adjudicated claims on Guam and in the states are paid, and all future adjudicated claims get paid, unless someone assigned their claim to the local government," San Nicolas said.

Representation in the Capitol

San Nicolas also is working to get Guam's heroes recognized alongside national historic figures within the Capitol building's Statuary Hall. According to San Nicolas, the hall was the original floor of the House of Representatives. It now houses and displays statues of historic figures chosen, commissioned and dedicated by each of the 50 states - territories aren't represented.

With 40 students and visitors from St. Anthony Catholic School on Guam, San Nicolas signed his bill to authorize territories to dedicate their statues to Statuary Hall.

"Territories have our heroes too, and the peoples of territories are as American as any of the 50 states," San Nicolas told the students. "As we endeavor for greater equality in the land where 'All are created equal' the Congress must be compelled to recognize territorial heroes symbolically as we seek to do so for the peoples of territories legislatively."

"With this bill we will literally set the stage for territories on equal symbolic footing with states within the U.S. Capitol, and it is only fitting," San Nicolas said.

After escorting the St. Anthony students on their private tour of the U.S. Capitol, San Nicolas told the students, "Today you witness the signing of this bill, and we look forward to your return to see Guam's statue among the heroes of Statuary Hall."