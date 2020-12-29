Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and his wife Kathryn have sued the Department of Revenue and Taxation to dispute an alleged tax liability.

Rev and Tax mailed a letter to the couple on Oct. 1, notifying them of certain tax liability.

The department calculated that San Nicolas' alleged deficiencies due for their income taxes in calendar year 2016 were $8,099 and penalties were $1,619, court papers state.

Rev and Tax asserted, in part, that dividends in the amount of $5,404 in tax year 2016 are taxable because taxpayers could not establish the amounts are excludable from gross income, according to the Dec. 28 lawsuit filed by the petitioners through a law firm, Razzano, Walsh & Torres.

The couple claimed repairs and supplies in the amount of $18,450 but the department disallowed them as a deduction, according to Rev and Tax's assertion, as mentioned in the lawsuit.

The department also questioned an amount claimed as repairs and supplies in the amount of $10,964.

The couple stated in the lawsuit that they were issued a corrected statement on the dividends, that capital losses are explicitly allowed on a sale of a capital asset, and the $18,450 in necessary expenses for an income-producing property should have been allowed.

The petitioners asked the District Court to enter an order stating no additional liabilities, penalties or interest are due.

The couple also asked to be awarded all their costs and attorney's fees.