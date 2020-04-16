The government of Guam stands to receive $141 million in federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act soon, which should free up local funds to pay more tax refunds, Del. Michael San Nicolas said Wednesday.

San Nicolas said this is “the largest single sum in direct funding from the federal government in history, to support operations as a result of COVID-19.”

"I urge the governor to utilize the cash management authority she has been (using) during these times to program local dollars to immediately pay tax refunds to our people, while legitimately applying this $117 million as stipulated in conformance with federal law," said San Nicolas.

Of the $141 million, $117 million can be spent at some discretion by the local government.

Taking into account the federal funding, the administration was asked if it would pay out more tax refunds perhaps as soon as refunds are processed.

"Yes, we just recently issued about $1.8 million in tax refunds. So as the taxes are being processed and the refunds are being processed, we are paying them out," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated Wednesday.

'Vigilant oversight' sought

San Nicolas also urged "vigilant oversight" by the Guam Legislature, the Office of Public Accountability and the Office of the Attorney General to ensure every federal dollar Guam receives can be accounted for.

San Nicolas said $117 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding has been allocated to Guam to be used under certain conditions:

• for expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency;

• for expenses not accounted for in the most recent GovGuam budget; and

• for expenses incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.

Airport gets $20M to pay debts

Of the $141 million, $2.9 million will go toward the Department of Corrections, he said. DOC officials have been working with health care agencies to test personnel after one corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19.

And $20.7 million will go to the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority to help the agency pay its scheduled debt payments to bond investors and pay for operational costs, provided the agency retains 90% of its workforce.

GIAA's revenues from airline fees and passenger arrivals have tanked because of the suspension of most flights coming into Guam, hindering the agency's ability to make debt payments without federal assistance.