Delegate's office accepting applications for nominations to US service academies

Students seeking nominations to a military service academy can do so with the office of Del. James Moylan, where applications currently are being accepted, the delegate's office announced in a news release.

Nominations are required for students seeking appointment to the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Nominations aren't required for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The service academies are four-year colleges that offer bachelor’s degrees in exchange for five years of active military service. Graduates are commissioned as officers in the armed forces.

To apply for a nomination, candidates must:

Be at least 17 years old, but not have passed their 23rd birthday.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Not be married, pregnant or have legal obligations to support children or other dependents.

Reside in Guam.

Meet the medical, physical and academic requirements of the academy.

Applications must include:

Current headshot.

Transcript from an accredited high school.

Scores from the American College Test Program and/or College Board Scholastic Aptitude Test.

Resume/CV of extracurricular activities.

An essay stating why the applicant wants to attend a service academy, 500 words or less.

At least three letters of recommendation.

Nominations are based on each applicant's “whole person” evaluation, including achievements, extracurricular activities, leadership skills and roles, physical fitness, character and motivations, according to the release.