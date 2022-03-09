Four nonvoting delegates in the U.S. House of Representatives are seeking similar representation for American territories in the U.S. Senate.

Del. Michael San Nicolas announced he, along with Gregorio "Kilili" Sablan, Stacey Plaskett, and Eleanor Holmes-Norton, delegates from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C., respectively, introduced H.R. 6941, also known as the "Territorial Representation in the Senate Act."

The measure allows for legislatures to create laws that will elect a new, nonvoting delegate to the Senate for each of the territories already given seats in the House of Representatives.

Those elected to the Senate will have similar functions to current delegates in the House, San Nicolas stated in a press release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"While there is much progress that needs to be made in securing voting rights for the territories, we must not neglect the fact that there is still ground to be gained by securing territorial representation in the Senate," San Nicolas stated. "Not only does an elected territorial Senate presence enable us to originate and advocate for policy initiatives of interest to our respective territories, it also benefits the Senate with territorial perspective and input in its deliberations concerning the greater Republic.”

Without representation in the Senate, San Nicolas stated in his release, there is a greater risk the upper chamber will exclude territories, allowing no potential for bills from territories to originate there.

"With H.R. 6941 we bring territorial voices - American voices - into the chambers of the Senate, enabling all Americans who comprise the Republic to be heard, and ensuring that no decision made by the chamber charged with protecting the Republic is done without the benefit of American perspective throughout the Republic," San Nicolas stated.

Although they did not co-sponsor the legislation, San Nicolas said the measure has the support of the nonvoting delegates from Puerto Rico and American Samoa as well.