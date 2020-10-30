Delegate's stay in COVID-19 isolation facility under investigation

Del. Michael San Nicolas' stay in a government-designated isolation facility without testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 is under investigation to determine, among other things, why protocols for admission and stay were not followed, according to Adelup.

San Nicolas, who's seeking reelection in a three-way delegate race, said he's "ready to face whomever wants to make a story out of my health and the health care professionals diagnosing me."

"Why don't we instead out those making these salacious allegations so they can face the music of their nonsense?" San Nicolas, a Democrat, said when sought for comment. "Let's just say this is going to get really funny really fast."

San Nicolas, in a Facebook message on Thursday, said he's been sick the past few days and showed symptoms related to COVID-19.

In the same 2-minute video message, he said he was diagnosed with viral pneumonia on Thursday and, out of an abundance of caution, was advised by a doctor to isolate himself.

He said he's staying at Bayview Hotel, a GovGuam COVID-19 isolation facility.

Carlo Branch, the governor’s policy director, said an investigation is underway following the discovery that the delegate allegedly used his familial connection to get admitted into an isolation facility instead of following protocol.

Branch said the procedure requires a positive COVID-19 test and for GovGuam to transport a COVID-19 positive patient to the isolation facility. He said he made that clarification after different news organizations asked how the delegate was able to get into the isolation facility without testing positive for COVID-19.

Branch said San Nicolas called his sister-in-law to tell her he might be a clinical positive for the coronavirus.

Branch said the sister-in-law, who's a Guam Department of Education nurse assigned to the COVID-19 isolation facility, signed off on the delegate's admission.

The investigation, according to Branch, will include addressing the issue of ensuring the sanctity of the isolation unit.

San Nicolas came back to Guam nearly three weeks ago. Prior to leaving Washington, D.C., he said he tested negative for the coronavirus and went through his 14-day quarantine period on Guam without COVID-19.

However, San Nicolas said, during the last couple of days, he's been having "slight cough and shortness of breath, and body aches" so he had himself tested Thursday.

The test came back negative for COVID-19, but the doctor did a chest X-ray because of the delegate's oxygen levels and other symptoms, and diagnosed San Nicolas with viral pneumonia, the delegate said in his social media post.

In the video, San Nicolas was in bed and was frequently coughing.

"It could just be viral pneumonia without COVID or it could be but for some reason, I'm testing negative but the viral pneumonia is actually revealing that I have something. Either way, I feel really bad because after finishing my isolation period earlier, I was hoping to just get out there and you know hit the road, wave ... link up with a lot of you. Unfortunately, I'm not going to be able to do that now that I've checked in for this isolation period. I'm over here at Bayview."

He said the Bayview staff is wonderful and the facility is well-maintained.

There's been an outpouring of support, prayers and concern for San Nicolas on his social media page, following his announcement of his condition.

"I encourage people to hang in there and thank you so much for your concern and prayers. We'll see you on Election Day and we look forward to showing results and staying positive and having the right outlook in this community is what matters," he said.

In a text message, San Nicolas said he may vote from the government isolation facility for the 2020 elections.

San Nicolas' fellow Democrat and challenger in the delegate race, former Del. Robert Underwood, voted on Thursday morning at the Guam Election Commission.

Republican Sen. Wil Castro, also a delegate candidate, said he plans to vote Friday, the last day for early voting, four days before the Nov. 3 Election Day.