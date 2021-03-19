Delegates urge permanent fix to avert Medicaid 'cliff'

A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee was urged by their non-voting colleagues to once and for all resolve a funding "cliff" in Medicaid.

Periodic increases in federal matching money and overall spending caps for the territories have been utilized since the Affordable Care Act was enacted in 2010. Similar congressional efforts since that time have continued the additional benefits, but because they have all been temporary, territories such as Guam have needed to repeatedly advocate for legislative fixes. The latest approved funding increase expires in September.

The results of reverting back to higher local funding requirements, and a public health care program that can run out of spending authority in the middle of a fiscal year, would have an enormous effect, according to Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat from California, who chaired the hearing.

"If we allow the Medicaid cliff to happen, each of the territories would have to cut – now listen to this – they would have to cut 69% to 94% of their Medicaid program in fiscal year '22. Obviously, percentages this high, we all know, produce dire consequences. And it would, to hundreds of thousands of American citizens. So we cannot fail to care for so many American citizens based solely on where they live," she said.

Eshoo noted the improvements to address Medicaid inequity in the territories over the years, but said congressional action has been based on "short-term thinking" that's been around "for an awfully long time."

"Since 1978, Congress is on the record noting that the caps on the Medicaid programs severely affect the territories' health and budgets, but there's been no significant statutory change to this part of the Social Security Act in over 50 years," she told the subcommittee in her opening statement.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas testified that previous cost-sharing levels between the government of Guam and the federal government were "grossly insufficient" for communities with among the highest per capita poverty levels in the country. The island would lose more than $110 million in health care funding due to the Medicaid cliff, according to San Nicolas. The drop in investment will also lead to what the delegate called "medical cannibalism," as local revenue gets shifted to cover the financial gap created by the reinstated caps and formulas.

"Such medical cannibalism materializes in deferred maintenance of our facilities and equipment, which today have ballooned," San Nicolas said. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has estimated it would cost $700 million to rebuild Guam Memorial Hospital and upgrade other facilities "due to systemic underfunding of our health care systems."

San Nicolas said other adverse impacts include delayed vendor payments and a reduction in providers accepting Medicaid patients. He urged his colleagues to provide a lasting fix to the issue.

A solution from the CNMI delegate

That solution could come in the form of a bill introduced by Del. Gregorio Sablan of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The Insular Area Medicaid Parity Act would get rid of the fixed cap on Medicaid for U.S. territories permanently, according to a release from Sablan's office.

Sablan testified that the CNMI would see an 88% funding reduction due to the funding cliff, and stressed the results accomplished due to the increased federal spending into Medicaid. Improvements include the establishment of an oncology center on Saipan. The CNMI saw a 90% reduction in off-island referrals for cancer patients since the center opened, he said.

"Not only are we saving transportation and housing costs for off-island referrals, but fewer people sick with cancer must leave their families and face the rigors of travel," Sablan said. "What a virtuous circle. In investing in Medicaid, Congress has lowered costs and improved care. How much more the Marianas can do if we had continued certainty of adequate Medicaid funding?"

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero submitted written testimony to the subcommittee, telling members of Congress: "By making the situation permanent, we will be able to effectively plan for providing benefits that Medicaid recipients throughout the nation currently enjoy like access to long-term health care, outpatient physical therapy, more preventative care, school-based health care" and more prescription drug coverage, among others.

She added: "Without a permanent solution and with the inclusion of Compact migrants to the eligibility pool, we will be forced to reduce the already limited covered benefits. This will have the opposite effect of the intended outcome of the Medicaid program."

'Partisan' criticism

Sablan's bill was called "partisan" by the ranking Republican on the subcommittee. Rep. Brett Guthrie acknowledged the "devastating impact" this funding cliff will cause, but claimed the bipartisan process that led to a temporary fix in 2020 isn't being followed in this new congressional term. Sablan's bill is co-sponsored by two Republican members representing American Samoa and Puerto Rico.

"Although Congress recently passed, in a bipartisan way, the most substantial increase in funding ever to these programs, before us are two partisan bills that remove any guardrails on the amount of federal spending. We anticipate these bills will cost tens of billions of dollars, and include no policy changes to address program integrity, health outcomes, and a framework for increased flexibility," Guthrie said.

But the issue shouldn't be affected by political divisions, according to U.S. Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett, who said the subcommittee should be "embarrassed" that the territories have repeatedly come before Congress to "beg you for money."

"I do not see why this becomes a question of Republicans and Democrats not all agreeing to what your colleagues – who are Democrat and Republican – are asking of you," Plaskett testified. "We cannot vote on the floor when final passage on this bill comes. But you know what the will of your colleagues are on both sides of the aisle. And the fact that you continually make us request this is frustrating, and it's demeaning to us individuals, as Americans, to have to continually ask for this."