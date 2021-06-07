Delgado completes demanding course, is promoted to 2nd lieutenant

Second Lt. ShaneJoel Peter "Chopper" Hernandez Delgado, 26, of Mangilao, recently completed the Army's armor basic officer course at Fort Benning, Georgia, and attained his current rank.

"The program was seven months long and I feel blessed to have completed it," he said. "The training didn't stop even if the pandemic was around. ... But no matter the stress or sleepless nights, I remember where I came from - where the Guahan soldiers never quit and the family support was always there."

He will next be stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas.

"I'd like to thank the Lord and my wife and family for being there for me. To the people of Guam, we will protect and defend no matter where we go and show the Guahan spirit where we care and take care of others," he added.