The fate of one man accused in a recent rash of armed robberies at local stores earlier this year now rests in the hands of a Superior Court of Guam jury.

Deliberations started Friday in the trial of Eddie Addy.

Addy did not testify during his trial, which was held over the past week before Judge Vernon Perez.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Both parties presented closing arguments to the jury Friday morning.

"We are here because the defendant robbed Number One Market," said Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto. "We know from the evidence that a robbery occurred. We know from the evidence that the defendant did it."

Canto added, "(The victims) told you someone entered the store. ... The thief stole about $493 and a pack of cigarettes. The thief ran out into the jungle and (the victim) followed him and saw the thief taking his clothes off."

She showed the jury the black handgun Addy allegedly used during the March 3 robbery at Number One Market along Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning.

Police said the weapon was an airsoft gun.

"He chose this life. He got busted. Are we going to let him get away with that?" she said, as she asked the jury to return with a guilty verdict.

Defense attorney Samuel Teker told the jury Addy is innocent.

"He didn't do it. They can't prove he did it and it was crappy police work. What evidence do they have?" said Teker. "They have video showing a person with no head. You don't get the complete video because the store owners did not provide the video and police did not bother to go back to get the video. Police didn't bother to fingerprint the gun, or they did but never bothered to tell us. They don't tie Mr. Addy to the gun."

Teker reminded the jury that Addy never confessed to authorities that he committed the crime.

"(The government says) he is guilty by association. But circumstantial evidence needs to be strong enough to show that he did it," he said.

Addy's case was among a handful of other armed robberies police responded to at stores across the island early this year. Police were able to arrest at least five people in connection to the incidents.

Addy had asserted his right to a speedy trial.

He faces charges of second- and third-degree robbery, theft of property and terrorizing.