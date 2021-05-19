A Superior Court of Guam jury began deliberations in the rape trial against former airman Louis Anthony Vargas on Tuesday afternoon.

Closing arguments were presented before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena that morning.

"So what evidence do we have that this happened? It is actually enough that we put the victim on the stand – but in this case we had DNA and other findings by the sexual assault nurse examiner," said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio. "I ask you to find the defendant guilty as charged to each of the crimes in this indictment as the people have proved this beyond a reasonable doubt."

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori said, "The allegations are like a fire. Fire produces smoke. In this case there is no smoke because there is no fire. ... The DNA does not support the allegations – the DNA contradicts the allegations. This case boils down to credibility of a witness."

Vargas, who was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base, stands accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl at a Mangilao residence on July 26, 2018. Vargas was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual assault. All charges include a special allegation of a crime against a vulnerable victim.