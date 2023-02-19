A man was accused of groping a woman after she completed an order for his business.

Dou Kyun Mok was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor and harassment as a petty misdemeanor following a woman's report to police on Thursday.

According to the charging documents, a 34-year-old woman explained to police she works at a wholesale company and went to Mok's business, one she has serviced since July, to take an order.

The woman met with Mok, 63, and completed his order before Mok asked for a hug, and, with hesitation, the woman hugged him, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

"(Victim) stated that during the encounter Defendant moved his right hand and attempted to grab her breast where she pushed his hand away,” the complaint stated, before detailing Mok allegedly moved his hand to the woman's other breast.

The woman said she leaned back causing Mok to let go and told police she “could not continue her routes due to being violated,” the complaint stated.

Police later reviewed video footage of the incident which allegedly corroborated the woman's statements.

Mok was released by Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on a $2,000 personal recognizance bond at Mok's first hearing Friday afternoon.