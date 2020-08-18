Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Tuesday morning said $185 million is now available for the next batch of unemployment benefit payments.

"The money arrived (Monday night) and we are working feverishly to clear the days for hopefully batching tonight," he said.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funding was loaded in the payment management system, ready for use once the batching is completed.

As of Tuesday morning, Labor was still working on the total amount of the next batch of payments, and the date of cleared claims' filings that will be covered.

The $185 million is the second allotment from the U.S. Department of Labor, after the Guam Department of Labor exhausted the initial allotment of $276 million last week. $60 million in PUA benefits went out last week.

Guam has more than 35,700 workers directly displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic, either through layoffs, furloughs and work hour reductions.

Initial unemployment claims reached 43,160 as of Monday, higher than COVID unemployment data because of fraudulent claims and exclusion of self-employed individuals' PUA filings.

