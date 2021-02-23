A weekly job search requirement for those receiving federal unemployment aid remains suspended under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, which went into effect Monday, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola confirmed.

Some individuals have expressed concern about the work-search requirement under PCOR3, at a time when their tourism-related employment site remains closed.

"Job search is still waived until PCOR4 or until the governor announces the change," Dell'Isola said.

Without the waiver, thousands of those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation would have been required by now to show proof that they are actively looking for a job by making at least three contacts with employers weekly.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero suspended that work search requirement when she issued a July 2020 executive order.

That executive order states that the work search requirement continues to be suspended "pending a designation that Guam is in PCOR4 or as modified by future executive orders, in consultation with the Guam Department of Labor."

There has not been any modification of that waiver as of this week.

When Guam returns to PCOR4 as the impacts of COVID-19 are significantly diminished, it loses access to federal pandemic assistance, including PUA and FPUC.

More than 30,000 individuals have so far received over $557 million in PUA and FPUC, as well as Lost Wages Assistance.