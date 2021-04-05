The Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the University of Guam School of Health will be hosting the fourth and final week of its Dementia Awareness Conference Series to provide education, training and awareness on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, according to a media release from UOG.

The sessions are free and open to the public in Guam and all of Micronesia. The virtual conference series is divided into three tracks: for health professionals, for the Micronesian communities and for the general public.

The schedule for the upcoming sessions for week four are:

For health professionals:

“Advanced Care Planning”

Presented by Delores Lee, M.D., and Annamma S. Varghese.

Time: 3-5 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, April 6

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/gwephp2021

*Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available as part of this track.

For the Micronesian communities:

“Advanced Care Planning”

Presented by Delores Lee, M.D., and Annamma S. Varghese.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 7

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/gwepmc2021

For the general public:

“Elder Justice Center”

Presented by David Highsmith and Kathleen L.G. Moylan

“Fun and Simple Activities for Seniors with Dementia”

Presented by Anthony John Ada, Jr.

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 8

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/gwepgp2021

For more information, please contact the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program at uog.gwep@triton.uog.edu.

About the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program

The primary goal of Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is to transform the health systems serving the region’s elderly and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias resulting in improved quality of life.

The program aims to fill gaps in elderly care in the region through:

*******BULLET POINTS**********

• Workforce development.

• Family and caregiver training.

• Engaged community networks and partnerships.

• Enhancement of the UOG nursing assistant training program.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $975,000.