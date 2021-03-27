The Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program's Dementia Awareness Conference Series will offer a session for health professionals that looks at positive approaches to care, and another that looks at helping elders.

The program is from the University of Guam School of Health and provides education, training and awareness on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. The sessions are free and open to the public in Guam and throughout Micronesia. The registration link is http://bit.ly/gwephp2021.

For Health Professionals: “Positive Approach to Care: Progression of Dementia: Seeing GEMS® — Not Just Loss” by Melanie Bunn, RN, MS, GNP. This will be held from 10 a.m.–noon March 30.

For the Micronesian communities: “Elder Justice Center” by Attorney David Highsmith, J.D., and Kathleen L.G. Moylan; and “CARES Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention: What is Elder Abuse?” by Margaret Hattori-Uchima, Ph.D., RN, and Danilo Philbert C. Bilong, Ph.D. This will be held from 6-8 p.m. March 31.

For the general public: “Advanced Care Planning” by Delores Lee, M.D., and Annamma S. Varghese, DNP, CMSRN. This will be held from 6-8 p.m. April 1.

For more information, contact the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program at uog.gwep@triton.uog.edu.

The primary goal of Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is to transform the health systems serving the region’s elderly and individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias resulting in improved quality of life.

The program aims to fill gaps in elderly care in the region through:

• Workforce development;

• Family and caregiver training;

• Engaged community networks and partnerships; and

• Enhancement of the University of Guam nursing assistant training program.