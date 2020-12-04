The support groups for caregivers of loved ones with dementia will continue to provide free meetings through December.

This month, two of the online sessions will feature Renee L.G. Koffend. She holds a doctorate in audiology and is a licensed and board-certified audiologist at Guam Hearing Doctors. She will discuss hearing, hearing loss, and its impact on communication, memory and balance in people with dementia.

The support groups are hosted by the Isa Psychological Services Center at the University of Guam. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of people with dementia throughout Micronesia. All support groups are client-centered and confidential. Information was provided in a press release from Isa Psychological Services Center.

December sessions

This month’s groups will be held at the following times:

• Dec. 2: 6–8 p.m.

• Dec. 5: 10 a.m.–noon

• Dec. 16: 6–8 p.m. - featuring Renee Koffend, Au.D., CCC-A

Dec. 19: 10 a.m.–noon - featuring Renee Koffend, Au.D., CCC-A

Koffend will be available after her presentations to answer questions from the group participants.

What to expect

The support groups provide a safe place to share the stresses and challenges, successes and rewards of caring for a loved one with dementia with others who may be going through similar experiences, according to the press release. They also provide a forum for caregivers to participate in presentations led by health care professionals and other community members with expertise in caring for persons with dementia.

The support groups are facilitated by Iain Twaddle, who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, of Isa Psychological Services Center; Health Services of the Pacific social worker Rhoda Orallo, who holds a master’s degree in social work; and Isa counselor Nikolas Gutierrez, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The support groups launched in August in collaboration with the UOG School of Health Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program. They will be held year-round on the first and third Wednesdays and Saturdays of each month at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The support groups will be conducted remotely on Zoom during the pandemic.