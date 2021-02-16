A world-famous occupational therapist and dementia care expert, will be sharing her “Positive Approach to Care” in Isa Psychological Services Center’s upcoming online family caregiver support group session.

Teepa Snow is a world-famous occupational therapist and dementia care expert with almost 40 years of clinical experience in caring for and supporting people living with various forms of dementia, according to a press release.

Teepa will be speaking in the Saturday Support Group at 10 a.m. on Feb. 20.

According to her website, “Teepa Snow’s philosophy and education is reflective of her life-long journey professionally caring for and personally supporting people living with various forms of dementia. This person-centered approach evolved to meet the complex and unique needs of individuals using an effective and structured technique.”

Support group sessions throughout 2021

Snow’s talk is part of Isa’s ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia in collaboration with the UOG School of Health’s Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program. The sessions are be held all year in 2021 at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. on Saturdays in the first and third weeks of each month.

The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia throughout Micronesia. The support groups will be conducted remotely on Zoom during the pandemic.

All support groups are client-centered and confidential. They provide a safe place to share the stresses and challenges, successes, and rewards of caring for a loved one with dementia with others who may be going through similar experiences, the release states. They also provide a forum for caregivers to participate in presentations led by health care professionals and other community members with expertise in caring for persons with dementia.