Tomorrow, caregivers of people with dementia in Guam and Micronesia will have an opportunity to learn more about how to help their loved ones - particularly with decisions that have to be made.

The online sessions are part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of people with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the University of Guam School of Health.

Upcoming workshops scheduled include:

• CARES End-of-Life Dementia Care – Module 3: Decision Making at the End of Life

6 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/92072878067.

• “Understanding the Different Dementias” with Beth Nolan

8 a.m.- 10 a.m., Saturday, June 25. Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/91243370958.

• CARES End-of-Life Dementia Care – Module 4: Comfort Care

6 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 29. Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/92072878067.

• CARES End-of-Life Dementia Care – Module 5: Emotional and Spiritual Support

10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 2. Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/91243370958.

Ongoing dementia support groups

The GWEP dementia support group sessions are held remotely on Zoom every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning, year-round. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of people with dementia who have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.

For more information, contact Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez at 671-735-2883 or gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu or Rhoda Orallo at 671-735-3277 or r.orallo@hspguam.com.