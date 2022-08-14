Two candidates participated in a congressional forum held Aug. 11. Both women wore flowers in their hair thanks to gifted mwarmwars. Both are Democrats. The candidates outlined similar stances and priorities when sharing their plans should they be elected as Guam’s lone delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sen. Telena Nelson and Judi Won Pat, a former speaker in the Guam Legislature and nine-term senator, both stressed their roots, and how it impacts their approach to elected office.

“I am put in positions to serve — to serve the others before myself,” Nelson said, crediting her grandparents, all who worked in government positions, with instilling that value in her. “And I'm very blessed to have at least both of my grandparents with me to constantly remind me that I am here to serve the other. So thank you … for that foundation.”

Won Pat told the audience that she has navigated many roles in her life.

“I know the struggles and joys of our island and our people — from being in the classroom to learning the politics of politics as a single mother to three children after the passing of my husband, to navigating the struggles of a small business during a pandemic,” she said. “My life experience is connected to Guam. I am rooted in our island.”

The pair had similar answers to questions that covered several topics, like health care and the military buildup. Both said the House Armed Services Committee was their top choice for committee placement, agreeing that many local and regional issues are handled by those groups.

“The National Defense Authorization Act is a huge federal policy that is put forward every year addressing the geopolitical strategic location of Guam,” Nelson said. “And being a combat veteran, being an officer in the military, I'm able to understand the dialogue that is going on within that committee.”

Won Pat said her preferred committee assignments, which also include the House Committee on Natural Resources, are in recognition that decisions are made there that affect Guam “without even the consent of the people.”

“I will use every opportunity to make the committee members understand that Guam is more than just a place for military bases because we are bigger than our small size,” she said. “We need resources to ensure that economic benefits are tangible and sustainable, that (military) buildup impacts are balanced with our needs.”

Economy and political status

Both also tied sustainability efforts to their congressional agenda to grow Guam’s economy.

Won Pat’s push for more environmentally-minded investments was in addition to commitments to favoring local workers and ensuring military contractors pay taxes into Guam’s treasury.

“I will push for food security exemption for Guam under the Jones Act to lower the cost of food and household items. And I will work with the U.S. Department of Commerce and (U.S. Department of Agriculture) to fund sustainable measures for agriculture and aquaculture for long-term food security,” the former speaker said.

Nelson said she would leverage the yearslong effort to transfer thousands of Marines from Okinawa to Guam to bring economic benefits “outside the fence.”

“We're focusing on aquaculture, aquaculture. It’s a huge revenue business,” the combat medic, and current major in the Guam National Guard said. “It offers our marine biologists opportunities to not have to leave Guam to seek a career. And those are one of the things that thrived in Guam in the past, but it has been stopped due to federal law and statute."

The pair paid comparable attention to the island’s ongoing quest for self-determination, committing to support local efforts for education and to hold a vote on a desired, future political status for Guam.

“Let me be clear, Guam is a colony. The right to decolonize belongs to the colonized, the CHamoru people,” Won Pat said. “The fact that we remain a colony after all this time is inconsistent with the American ideals of freedom and respect for sovereignty.”

After committing to introducing federal legislation recognizing a CHamoru right to self-determination, Won Pat mentioned her 100-year-old aunt who survived Guam’s brutal Japanese occupation and called it a “travesty” that she will “never be able to vote” in a plebiscite.

Nelson invoked an Indigenous rights march she, Won Pat, and other island leaders joined — recalling that much like the 75 people it took to unfurl and support a giant Guam flag that day, it would take a collective effort to make progress on the unresolved issue of decolonization.

“We cannot go blindly into this. And this is going to take time. But in order to fight for self-determination, we need to ... make every generation, every generation, our future generation, aware of who they are as a people,” she said.

As Guam’s lone federally elected leader, the island’s delegate can directly influence the scope, speed and funding for the ongoing Marine Corps realignment. Both women have consistently shared concerns with how the buildup has progressed, specifically as it impacts the environment, ancestral remains and other culturally significant sites and resources.

“I coordinated the Legislature's efforts to raise awareness and community concerns about the buildup. I put in all the departments and agencies so that they'll be able to voice ‘what, who, where, why, and how’ their agencies are going to be impacted. By working together we got us to a 'One Guam, Green Guam' initiative. While it is far from perfect, it is more than what the (Department of Defense) had planned,” Won Pat said.

Nelson said, “We need to ensure that the military-related realignment is done responsibly. We need to ensure that the people's interests are protected. We need to ensure that the people's rights are protected, especially with the growing tensions of China, seeing them move throughout the Pacific pushing their borders. We need to ensure that there is a strategic defense and offense in place to protect our people. But it must be responsible … and we must be accounted for.”

‘Leverage’ and ‘hard work’

In her closing remarks, Nelson underlined the need for the right leader to be representing Guam in Congress.

“The bottom line up front is this one is at a pivotal moment in time. We're recovering from COVID-19. Time and space is nonexistent due to technology. Global tensions are rising. Our island needs a leader that understands what our strategic location can bring,” she said. “Our island needs a leader that understands the geopolitical status and how we leverage that in D.C. so that we can ensure that our people have the rights that they deserve, have the support that they deserve, and the funding that they deserve.”

Won Pat said she would fight in Congress to “secure our families, strengthen our economy and protect our environment.”

“It will take good, old-fashioned work to get results. This is what I do best. I won't quit until the job is done,” she said. “I have a record of building strong relationships, listening to stakeholders and following through.”