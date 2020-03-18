Democrat lawmakers implore Governor to order shelter-in-place

The island’s Democrat lawmakers wrote a letter to Governor Lou Leon Guerrero late Tuesday night imploring her to order the community to issue a shelter in place for all residents of Guam.

Additionally, they urged the governor to work with the Federal Aviation Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to prohibit all inbound flights to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The senators said they believe a complete shelter in place order is necessary to stop the spread of the pandemic on island.

The letter is similar to a call made days ago by Dr. Thomas Shieh, President of the Guam Medical Association. Shieh recommended the entire island be quarantined for two weeks with only essential workers allowed out of their homes and those in healthcare and public safety. "We suck it up for two weeks, shut down all in and outbound flights. Stop the spread," he said.

On Tuesday there were two additional confirmed cases bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Guam to 5.

“While we commend you for your rapid mobilization of our Government of Guam in response to the three initial confirmed cases, we understand that new confirmed cases are still a high possibility,” the senators wrote. “We owe it to our children, our manamko’, and all our people of Guam to do all that is in our power to do.”

The lawmakers said their offices have been inundated with concerns from the medical community and the public over the lack of test kits and supplies available for Guam and the need for better accessibility to the latest mandates or recommendations from the government.