Guam's voice in the U.S. House of Representatives, Del. Michael San Nicolas, a Democrat, is seeking the Republican Party of Guam's help to express support for legislation that would help households during the pandemic.

With the passage of H.R. 7301 in the House, the fate of rental and mortgage assistance lies in the hands of the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, San Nicolas stated.

"With mortgage forbearance expiring in August, (and the) unemployment bonus of $600 expiring July 31, and eviction moratoriums expiring July 25, Guam and the rest of the country are on the cusp of a new housing crisis," San Nicolas stated in a press release.

"Within the Financial Services Committee we pushed H.R. 7301 through the House that would bring $89.2 million in mortgage assistance and $138.8 million in rental assistance to Guam, but we need to get it passed in the Senate," San Nicolas continued stated.

He said, in part, "I am reaching out to our Guam Republican Party to help us push for this much-needed relief in the Republican-controlled Senate in the Congress," San Nicolas added. "Together it is my hope we can work to secure this relief in some form, that is not only necessary for Guam but for the whole country, and we are prepared to work together to get it done." San Nicolas stated.