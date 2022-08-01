A social media post, shared further than intended, has led the attorney of the Democratic Party of Guam to step away from her position.

Sunday afternoon, Vanessa Williams publicly announced she was resigning from the position, following criticism of her posting a photo with the names of 12 Democratic candidates crossed out.

Williams said she posted the photo after requests from family and friends who she thought would join her in advocating “against anti-equality legislation.”

“I shared this with friends yesterday and it has come to my attention that others have mischaracterized that as an official position by the Democratic Party,” she stated. “It is not.”

The crossed-out list, according to Williams, is her “personal observation” of candidates she believes would support legislation such as Bill 291-36, also known as the Heartbeat Act, which aims to limit abortions on Guam.

“Reports show that Guam has the second-highest rate of sexual assault in the United States. Statistically, our children are more likely to be sexually assaulted than virtually every other place in the country, meaning children in Guam as young as 8, 9 and 10 years old are more likely to be impregnated against their will than anywhere else in the country,” she said, adding that Bill 291 “does nothing” to address the problem, which she called “a crisis for our entire community regardless of party.”

“I have resigned as legal counsel from the Democratic Party of Guam so I may focus on continuing to be an advocate for all people who can get pregnant and against this health and equality crisis that plagues our island,” she said.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to multiple candidates who were part of Williams’ social media post, but only received a response from non-incumbent Chris Barnett.

“It is sad that I am not shocked by this latest attack from within our Party leadership,” he told the Post. “(Williams’) resignation was the right thing to do since she crossed the ethical line of her duties to the party and lost the trust of those she publicly tried to cancel. I’ll just keep working hard because I know that our voters don’t need people in power to make up their minds for them.“

Barnett said he was running under the Democratic Party banner because he believes his grassroots campaign connects with residents.

“I refuse to let politics get in the way of that,” he said.

Williams was frank about the criticism she’s seen that she feels amounts to “unsubstantiated ethical allegations.”

“As an advocate, I will not get sidetracked from advocating for equality and the unqualified right to health care - ideals that align with the official Democratic Party platform. I sincerely hope all aspiring legislators focus on the issues,” she said.

When asked by the Post if she had any thoughts to share with residents in similar positions, who may be anxious about reactions or repercussions of their personal political views, she said residents need to be “aware of the realities.”

“Voicing your vote is a very personal choice - like abortion - and no one should be prohibited from nor punished for either. That said, the reality is no politician is perfect, they are just people, too, and sometimes they take your position on the issues personally instead of as a citizen addressing their elected representative. So when I’m passionate about certain issues, I try to be clear that my opinion is due to those issues and represent my personal beliefs. However, we can’t control how others perceive or try to spin it away from the issues, so just be aware that can and will happen, especially with the ease of social media,” Williams shared, clarifying her statement to the Post was her personal perspective.