Democratic Party elects chairperson, delegates

Sarah Thomas Nededog was elected as state party chairperson of the Democratic Party of Guam, which conducted a special election for the chairperson and its presidential caucus on Saturday at the Adelup Breezeway.

Hundreds of Guam Democrats participated in the event, according to a press release. The seven newly elected delegates will attend the 2020 Democratic National Convention at Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The results, according to the press release, are preliminary. They will be officially certified next week by the party’s nominating committee.

In the presidential caucus, former Vice President Joe Biden received 270 votes, or 70% of the votes, and will be allocated five pledged delegates: Catherine S.N. Flores; Speaker Tina Muña Barnes; Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee; Michael D. Weakley; and Clifford Guzman. The alternate delegate is Beverly Ann L. Borja.

Sen. Bernie Sanders received 118 votes, or 30% of the votes, and will be allocated two pledged delegates: Julian Janssen and Rikki Orsini. The alternate delegate is Antonio Azios.