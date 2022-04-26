Democratic Party primary off-limits to non-members

By a vote of 30-to-5 with 15 absences, the Democratic Party of Guam's Central Executive Committee voted to close its primaries to non-party members this year.

This means Republicans and independents can't vote in the Democratic primaries in August.

Hours after the Tuesday night vote, Del. Michael San Nicolas, who is potentially running against Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the Democratic gubernatorial primaries, said this is the latest "political move to deny people freedom to vote for whom they choose in the primary election."

He and running mate Sabrina Salas Matanane are weighing the possibility of running as independent candidates.

"Mike and I are ready, if Lou and Josh and this Democratic Party are going to deny people their right to choose regardless of Party, we will rally the people with an Independent Ticket focused on all of the people of Guam," Salas Matanane said in a statement.

The Tuesday night vote, according to Democratic Party of Guam Executive Director Chirag Bhojwani, is meant to "strengthen the party."

The motion, which passed as an amendment to the party bylaws, effectively shifted the Democratic Party's primaries to a "closed primary."

The new section in the party's bylaws states in part that "unless the CEC votes otherwise, only registered Democrats with the Democratic Party of Guam may vote in the Democratic primary."

San Nicolas criticized the party leadership's move.

"The attempts by the Democratic Party leadership in the Central Executive Committee – made up of Lou and Josh supporters and employees – to cut off voters who don't register as Democrats from voting in the Democratic primary election is a simple attempt to force people to get partisan, rather than to vote for what they feel is best for Guam, and that shows it's all about themselves and not the people," San Nicolas said.

Across the nation, parties have varying ways of conducting their primaries from state to state.

Bhojwani said the vote had nothing to do with the Democrats that have so far announced their intention to run in this year's elections, but rather, was prompted by a March 10 letter from the Guam Election Commission.

In that letter, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan gave the Democratic Party of Guam until June 28 to inform the commission if its articles and bylaws allow for an open primary format or another primary election format.

GEC cited a 2004 Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Lamorena III's order, which says Guam law which disallowed recognized political parties on Guam from choosing its primary election format is unconstitutional because it violates a party's First Amendment right of association.

That order states that for all primary elections after 2004, each party had the prerogative to dictate its election format.

According to Bhojwani, a review of the party bylaws shows that current bylaws have not been updated since the U.S. Supreme Court precedent was set and Guam court rules that the way Guam's laws addressed primary elections was unconstitutional.

"Unlike our Democrats in the CNMI, Guam law does not allow for a candidate to come to the party and only after the party states that Candidate X is the party's candidate, then they are listed as a member of said party," Bhojwani said.

By allowing for a closed primary, the party is allowing all Democrats to choose who Democrats want to be their representative, he said.