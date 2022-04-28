There are 2,500 registered Guam Democrats who could vote in the Democratic primaries following Tuesday night's shift to an election exclusive to the party's members.

On the Republican Party of Guam side, voting is open to non-party members, said Chairman Juan Carlos Benitez on Wednesday.

The closed Democratic primary means Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Delegate Michael San Nicolas will only have 2,500 registered Democrats to woo until more voters register as Democrats.

The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 27 primary election is Aug. 17, according to the Guam Election Commission.

Voters who have registered but did not indicate a party affiliation can still go back to the GEC and specify whether they are a Democrat or Republican by Aug. 17.

Whoever wins between the two will have to face off with the Republican candidate, former Gov. Felix Camacho.

Overall, only about 8% or about 4,200 of Guam's 50,266 registered voters as of March 31 were registered as Democrats or Republicans.

Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Wednesday said there are about 2,500 registered Democrats and nearly 1,700 registered Republicans, based on current data from GEC.

Benitez said every election cycle, the Republican Party, much like the Democratic Party, receives a letter from GEC asking about their primary format.

"We've always opted for an open (primary) election. In the past, when there’s been conversations about Democrats doing closed, there's been contact between parties. At the end of the day, the purpose here is to make sure everybody participates and votes," Benitez told The Guam Daily Post at the Guam Chamber of Commerce's general membership meeting at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa.

"Why limit participation in the process to just a few thousand?" Benitez said. "The Republican Party is open to all voters that are interested in participating and joining our party so you're more than welcome, please come and participate."

The primaries narrow the list of candidates for each party who will move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

The primaries will be more competitive on the Democratic side, not only between Leon Guerrero and San Nicolas in the gubernatorial race but also between Sen. Telena Nelson and former Speaker Judi Won Pat in the delegate race. Nelson filed her candidacy with GEC on Tuesday, while Won Pat confirmed earlier she's running for delegate.

Attempt to 'force voters to get partisan'

San Nicolas and his running mate Sabrina Salas Matanane said the Democratic Party of Guam Central Executive Committee's decision to cut off voters who don't register as Democrats from voting in the Democratic Party election "is a simple attempt to force people to get partisan, rather than to vote for what they feel is best for Guam."

They accused the governor of abusing the system "in a desperate attempt to hold onto power."

The new section in the Democratic Party's amended bylaws states in part that "unless the CEC votes otherwise, only registered Democrats with the Democratic Party of Guam may vote in the Democratic primary."

Higher threshold to run as independent

San Nicolas and Salas Matanane are weighing the possibility of running as independent candidates, which means they have to meet a higher threshold to go beyond the primaries.

Critics of an open primary say members of one party can sabotage another party's primary by voting for an opposing candidate they perceive as the easier to beat in the general election by their own party's candidate. Some critics of a closed primary say candidates can feel obligated to cater to the party's "base" rather than the political center.

On Guam, the political parties' primaries are paid for by taxpayers' money, and not by the respective parties. Previous legislative attempts to make it the responsibility of the parties did not succeed.