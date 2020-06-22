Democrats called out for political activities on government facility

A potential senatorial candidate has called out the Democratic Party's use of the breezeway at the Ricardo J. Bordallo Governor's Complex at Adelup for its activities over two recent Saturdays.

On June 20, an event announcer announced the presence of Democratic senatorial candidates while music blared as the Democrats held a gathering at the breezeway with canopies set up.

That prompted a visit by potential senatorial candidate Ken Leon-Guerrero, who recorded his questions. He talked to former police chief Fred Bordallo at the event. The event announcer had described Bordallo as a future Democratic candidate for senator.

Leon-Guerrero asked the former police chief: "You realize this is illegal, right?"

Fred Bordallo responded: "No, no, I don't realize it's illegal." Fred Bordallo added that his "Uncle Ricky" – referring to the late Gov. Ricky Bordallo, after whom the governor's complex is named – had the structure built for people to hold gatherings.

"When my Uncle Ricky had this ... we could barbecue. ... You could bring all your stuff down here," Bordallo said.

Earlier event

On June 6, the Democratic Party of Guam also used the breezeway as a venue for the election of its delegates to the Democratic Party's National Convention.

Ken Leon-Guerrero, a frequent critic of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration, then made a comment: "If they can't follow the laws, or the candidate handbook, how can we depend on them to follow the law if elected?"

An emailed request for comment from the Democratic Party of Guam was not answered as of press time.