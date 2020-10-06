Democrats, Republicans spar over another survey

With early voting for the general election underway, Guam's Republicans and Democrats have been sparring over recent candidate surveys.

A new political group calling itself the Progressive Democrats of Guam released on Oct. 1 a six-question survey to senatorial candidates, drawing criticism from the Republican Party of Guam.

The survey seeks to find out candidates' stance on unemployment insurance, layoffs of government of Guam employees caused by cutting the business privilege tax, and advancing health care for all, among other things.

The Republicans said the Democrats are "scaring government of Guam employees with a conspiracy theory that reducing the business privilege tax will result in their job losses."

"What they fail to share is that because the BPT was increased, the government experienced a surplus in FY 2019," the Republicans said on Sunday. "They also do not want to tell you that the only things which will be impacted by reducing the BPT will be jobs and contracts for the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration’s political supporters."

On Monday, the Progressive Democrats of Guam countered by saying it stands up for all workers, including advocating for a permanent unemployment insurance program.

"Apparently, the Republican Party thinks 35,000 unemployed workers should have to fend for themselves when the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance expires on Dec. 31," it said.

The Progressive Democrats are referring to the 35,000 who have filed claims with the Guam Department of Labor because their employers have either closed down or had to reduce working hours.

The Democrats noted that former Republican Gov. Eddie Calvo pushed for a business privilege tax increase of 2 percentage points, from 4% to 6%, to deal with the Republican Trump tax cuts. The Democrats at the time cut the proposed increase to only 5%, they said. Now, they said, the Republicans seem intent on cutting what they did two years ago.

Calvo's proposal intended for about 1% to go toward helping Guam Memorial Hospital and the Guam Department of Education, and another portion of the increase to sunset. The Democratic majority in the Legislature at the time killed both of those options.

As the political parties continue to battle, a total of 3,668 residents have already voted early as of Monday night, based on Guam Election Commission data.

In September, the Democrats criticized a new political action committee's candidate survey that they said was written in a leading manner, including whether or not candidates support rolling back the business privilege tax from 5% to 4%.

As a result of the survey, Action PAC Inc. endorsed the candidacy of 10 Republicans and two Democrats.

Other candidate surveys have been released recently by other groups.