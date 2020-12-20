Democrats reschedule caucus to pick speaker, vice speaker

Democrats have rescheduled their formal meeting this week to start selecting a speaker, vice speaker and other leadership positions in the 36th Guam Legislature, with less than three weeks to go before the inauguration of the legislators.

Sarah Thomas Nededog, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Guam, said the meeting has been moved from 6 p.m. Dec. 17 to 6 p.m. Dec. 21.

Among other things, the new meeting date gives senators time to focus on this week's session, particularly Thursday night's anticipated vote on some 20 bills and to wait for Vice Speaker Telena Nelson's return from active-duty military status which was recently extended.

From a 10-member majority in the 35th Legislature, the Democrats will have only eight members in the 36th Legislature.

Democrats Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and top senatorial vote-getter Sen. Therese Terlaje have not confirmed throwing their hat in the ring for the next speakership.

Sen. Joe San Agustin said only one of those who want to seek the speakership started reaching out to him and colleagues.

"I am not pursuing to be the speaker. But if the opportunity is there, so be it," San Agustin said.

San Agustin said all he's hoping for is to retain chairmanship of the Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing. Other Democrats have been tight-lipped.

Republicans gain ground

Republicans gained seats, from five to seven, and have also been in the process of picking the minority leader for the 36th Legislature.

Sen. James Moylan, the top vote-getter among Republicans and the second highest vote-getter among all senatorial candidates, said the Republicans met to "casually discuss the standing rules to identify sections" they feel need to be amended for the next Legislature.

"There have been brief talks on the leadership, which we feel will be a very simple selection process, and one which we will be announcing shortly," he said.