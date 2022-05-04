Democrats rescind closed primary decision

The Democratic Party of Guam is back to holding an open primary this year after its Central Executive Committee on Tuesday night voted to rescind a prior decision to hold a closed primary.

In a statement following the meeting Tuesday night, Party Chair Anthony Babauta said the vote was "neither a retreat nor surrender" of the party's position.

The latest vote was 15-3, with one abstention.

This means any registered voter on Guam, even Republicans and independents, can vote in the Democratic Party's 2022 primaries for governor, delegate and senator.

In a prior meeting of the party's officials, they voted 30-5 to close the Democratic primaries to non-Democratic Party members this year.

GEC told The Guam Daily Post that there are about 2,500 registered Democrats, based on the commission's registry as of April 27. There are close to 1,700 registered Republicans on Guam, GEC said.

Democratic Party officials said their own roster shows some 23,000 Democrats, but the law is clear, Pangelinan said, that the GEC registry should be followed.

Some Democratic Party officials, however, are intent on pushing for a closed primary for the 2024 election.

The party is drafting a resolution "urging" the Guam Election Commission to start working on its rules, policies or procedures to be able to conduct a closed primary for the next election cycle.

"This whole thing is to get the GEC moving, to give them a heads-up, this is not a closed issue," John Burch said during the Democrats' special meeting.

The Democrats' decision to convene a May 3 special meeting came four days after GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan told Democratic Party of Guam Chair Tony Babauta and other party officials, and later, the media, that there's not enough time to hold a closed primary this year.

Coming up with rules and policies, for example, would take months that could potentially delay the primaries, GEC said.

In Tuesday night's press release, Babauta said the vote to allow for the Democratic primary election to remain open to nonaffiliated voters was in response to GEC's position that time is short.

“The Central Executive Committee still intends to ensure a closed primary in future elections to end the partisan electioneering that affects the democratic process in selecting our party’s nominees. Democrats have been and will always be the biggest tent of ideas and policies that work towards equality and social justice," he stated. "We hope that, moving forward, the Guam Election Commission, in good faith, takes actionable steps to comply with the (Superior Court Judge Alberto Lamorena III) order. This is neither a retreat nor surrender of our party’s position - but a statement to ensure that all who are responsible will work closely with us to ensure that affiliated voters have the opportunity to elect the nominees who represent them.”

Legal consult

Prior to Tuesday night's vote, Babauta and the rest of the Democrats' executive committee went into an executive session to consult with attorney Vanessa Williams.

When the committee emerged from the executive session, Julian Janssen made a motion to have the party chairman approach GEC "to ask them to let us know by next Tuesday, after conferring with legal counsel, if they would need rules and regulations according to their reading of the court order."

This was voted down, however, 14-5.

Burch then made a motion to rescind an April 26 vote of the Central Executive Committee to hold a closed primary for the 2022 election, which passed.

"It would be extremely difficult to plan and conduct a closed primary election at this time," Pangelinan stated in a letter to the party.

Pangelinan, in an interview with The Guam Daily Post, said the most important matter to think about is "the voters."

"We need to address how the voters will be affected. That's the gist of the administrative rules and regulations. How the people of Guam are going to be affected. We need to include in there how they will vote," she said, but there's not enough time to do that.

For example, the last day to file candidacy for the primaries is June 28, and the ratification of primary election candidates by GEC commissioners is July 1, while mailing out ballots overseas and the first day of early voting are set for July 13 and 28, respectively.

These timelines already would have passed, GEC said, and the commission would still be in the middle of rolling out rules.

Babauta thanked everyone for their participation in the meeting and the discussions.

A 2004 court order said that political parties have the prerogative to dictate their primary election format.

Pangelinan, who joined GEC in 2011, said in her letter to the Democratic Party that "to date, GEC has not found any documentation that rules and regulations were established since 2004."