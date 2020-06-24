The Democratic Party of Guam has responded to criticisms over its use of the breezeway at Adelup for recent party activities.

"There have been recent concerns over the use of the Adelup breezeway for recent party events," the organization stated in a release.

"The area used is a public space available to all regardless of their political affiliation with the acknowledgement of the governor's office. The Adelup breezeway is situated between the governor's complex and public land overseen by the Department of Parks and Recreation. As a courtesy to both entities, the DPG gave notice to these offices," the release added.

Ken Leon-Guerrero, a potential senatorial candidate who has raised issues with the party's use of the breezeway, told The Guam Daily Post that the local Democratic party and Democratic leadership at Adelup and the Legislature have failed to answer questions "about their violation of the law against using a government facility for partisan political purposes."

"Their inaccurate declaration that the area is a public space available to all regardless of political affiliation was proven false when last month a group of 25 protesters were prevented from protesting on Adelup grounds by police officers backed up by a SWAT unit," Leon-Guerrero said. "It was also proven false on Saturday, when I asked why we (Republicans) weren't invited and was informed ... that the event was for Democrat candidates only."

Leon-Guerrero also said the behavior was typical of entitlement from an incumbency focused on preserving "political power regardless of what laws, regulations or common sense dictate."

"It is clear with acts like these that the Democrat Party of Guam and this administration are putting their political survival above the survival of the people of Guam. A fact voters should remember when they go to the polls this August," Leon-Guerrero added.

Recent events

Two Democratic party events have been held recently at Adelup.

A gathering took place on June 20. Earlier, on June 6, the party used the breezeway as a venue for the election of delegates to the Democratic Party's National Convention.

Leon-Guerrero was at the event on June 20. He had spoken to former Police Chief Fred Bordallo, who was described by an announcer as a future Democratic candidate for senator.

Leon-Guerrero asked Bordallo whether he realized the event was illegal, and Bordallo reportedly said that was not the case, adding that his late uncle, Gov. Ricky Bordallo – after whom the governor's complex is named – had built the structure for people to hold gatherings.