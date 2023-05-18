For the law enforcement officers serving on Andersen Air Force Base, National Police Week is a time to remember those who have died in the line of duty.

On Tuesday afternoon, Andersen commemorated the week, May 14-20, with a display from the 36th Security Forces Squadron that included demonstrations of stun guns and K-9 units.

Sgt. Duane Danao explained to The Guam Daily Post his responsibilities in the squadron involve training other members to safely use nonlethal weapons. As part of his demonstration, Danao used a Taser stun gun on individuals willing to feel what it's like.

Danao also discussed some of the differences in responsibilities between a police officer on base, like himself, compared to off-base law enforcement.

“I would imagine it's a lot different from outside the base. Lots of people on the outside assume that we do the same things. … Our mission is a little different,” said Danao. “We protect the assets on the inside – the airplanes, the personnel, military property. … Our job is to detect and fight any threats.”

Another demonstration involved the use of K-9 units. Handler Deondria Johnson explained there's a bit more work involved than may initially appear.

“Being a K-9 handler, we're always busy. People always say, 'You guys don't do nothing but to get with fur babies all day,” said Johnson, who has been in the military for five years and a K-9 handler for two.

“It's a lot more to the job. You have to make sure the dog is equipped for the mission, whatever the mission is,” Johnson added.

That preparation, she said, includes training, grooming, washing the dog's teeth and clipping their toenails.

Johnson said a mission could be to identify potential threats in the event the president makes a visit.

“The mission would be to search any and everything to make sure the president's safety is up to par,” she said.

Dedication to service

When asked what National Police Week means to them, Danao and Johnson remembered those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“I have a relative who lost his life in the line of duty in 2006,” said Danao, who is from San Francisco. “I was young back then. I had no idea I was going to be a police officer and I think about that all the time and I think it's important for people to realize there's a few people out there who would put their lives on the line for the greater community.”

Johnson said it's meant to honor those she's served with.

“Unfortunately, I have had and witnessed a lot of people fallen, but, to me, Police Week means being able to serve right next to my sisters in arms through whatever, whenever,” Johnson said.